Man arrested in connection with Northern California highway rampage

A person who could have been excessive on methamphetamine smashed into eight automobiles on two Northern California freeways on New 12 months’s Day, repeatedly ramming some and injuring three individuals earlier than plunging his pickup into an irrigation ditch and breaking into a house, the California Freeway Patrol mentioned Thursday.

Roderick Weston, 37, of Rocklin was held after sowing terror for 2 hours earlier than daybreak Wednesday on Interstate 5 and Freeway 152 in Merced County, authorities mentioned. He was arrested north of Dos Palos — about 80 miles from Fresno — and remained jailed Thursday. It wasn’t instantly clear whether or not he had an legal professional.

Three individuals had been handled however none had main accidents, authorities mentioned.

Weston owns a marble and granite set up enterprise. A consultant for the enterprise and Weston’s partner declined to remark, the Sacramento Bee reported.

CHP officers mentioned that it appeared Weston was beneath the affect of meth and advised investigators that he was driving just like the online game “Grand Theft Auto,” Fresno tv station KFSN-TV reported.

In accordance with the CHP, Weston abruptly stopped his Toyota Tundra on I-5 about three:30 a.m., blocking each southbound lanes. When a driver behind him stopped to keep away from a crash, Weston jumped on her automobile hood however leaped off as she drove away, authorities mentioned.

About two hours later, authorities mentioned, Weston started placing automobiles within the fog on Freeway 152. He drove the fallacious method in eastbound lanes and made U-turns to strategy automobiles that attempted to get out of his method. In some instances after rear-ending or sideswiping them, he backed as much as strike them once more, in keeping with the CHP.

An ambulance was rammed a number of occasions and flipped on its facet. No sufferers had been inside.

Ray Fernandez had pulled his Honda Civic off the highway to sleep after celebrating New 12 months’s Eve at a on line casino.

“I get woken up by my wife,” Fernandez advised KFSN-TV. “She’s telling me some guy is erratically driving so I started the car, and he just T-boned us and he backed up and he was screaming something and she started screaming, and he backed up and T-boned us again.”

Fernandez and his spouse jumped out of the automobile.

“The guy chased us with his car and then … asked if we were American, are we going to kill him and if we called the cops,” Fernandez mentioned. “We advised him, ‘No, man! Can you just turn your car off because you’re scaring us. You simply ran us off the highway and into the bushes.’ “

Weston then started driving his truck in circles in the midst of the highway, he mentioned. Fernandez and his spouse had been rescued by a passing Dodge Ram, which additionally allegedly was attacked by Weston.

At one level, Ram driver Jake Rianda mentioned his truck was pinned in opposition to an exit signal.

“At that time I again up and go ahead and he catches as much as us and rams us off the highway thrice and virtually flips us,“ Rianda advised KFSN-TV.

The group lastly tried to cover in a fuel station.

Authorities say Weston then drove via a fence and orchard, crashed into an irrigation ditch and broke into a close-by dwelling earlier than being arrested on suspicion of driving beneath the affect and assault with a lethal weapon.