Man arrested in death of 6-year-old South L.A. boy

On Christmas Day, David Nicholson Jr. dropped off presents for his son and daughter on the South L.A. residence the place they lived with their mom.

For D’Vine, four, he introduced a doll set; for Dayvon, 6, a skateboard, walkie-talkies, a Nerf gun and a playsuit of physique armor. His daughter was there, Nicholson stated, however Dayvon wasn’t. His mom stated he was with a person she known as “Coach Ty.”

On Thursday, Dayvon’s mom known as the boy’s grandparents to inform them he was on the hospital, unable to breathe. Nicholson raced to St. Mary Medical Heart in Lengthy Seashore, the place a police officer took him apart and informed him Dayvon had died.

“My heart just fell,” Nicholson stated in an interview with The Instances on Saturday. “I couldn’t breathe. No matter how many kids you got, it’s a piece of you.”

The Los Angeles County Coroner dominated Dayvon’s dying a murder.

Tyler D’Shaun Martin-Model, 23, a buddy of the boy’s mom and a supervisor for a Los Angeles Unified Faculty District after-school program, was arrested Thursday by Downey police in reference to Dayvon’s dying. He’s being held in lieu of $2-million bail.

“This case is a serious and complex investigation,” Downey police stated in an announcement, “and investigators are still in the process of gathering information, interviewing witnesses and processing evidence. As a result, no other details will be released at this time.”

When he was on the hospital, Nicholson stated he was not allowed to the touch his son’s physique, which was laced with tubes and propped up with a neck brace, “because the body was evidence and they didn’t want it tampered with.” He wasn’t allowed nearer than 10 toes, however even from that distance, Nicholson stated, he may see lacerations on the boy’s chest, presumably from a belt.

The household stated they’re devastated by the lack of a bit of boy who was beloved by his many cousins and classmates. They stated he was a ball of power who appreciated to play the net online game Fortnite. He was additionally sharp, his father stated, able to carrying on conversations with adults.

“You wouldn’t believe he was 6 years old, how smart he is,” Nicholson stated.

He stated he first heard over the summer time that his son was spending time with “Coach Ty.” Nicholson stated he had separated from Dayvon’s mom about 4 years in the past and she or he complained he “needed a father figure, he needed somebody to teach him to be a man, and that’s why he’s with the coach,” Nicholson recalled. “I kept hearing coach this, coach that. I was like, ‘Who is this guy? Why is he spending time with my son?’”

Martin-Model is a program supervisor for the Los Angeles Unified Faculty District’s Past the Bell after-school program, a district spokeswoman stated in an e mail to The Instances on Saturday.

Dayvon’s household stated Martin-Model labored at Normandie Avenue Elementary, the place Dayvon was within the first grade. They stated they’re disturbed that the person accused of killing Dayvon labored amongst youngsters, and so they wish to know “whether this man was hurting any other kids,” stated the boy’s grandfather, David Nicholson Sr.

“The truth better all come out,” he stated.

Nicholson stated social staff eliminated his daughter from her mom’s care and that she is staying with him. He stated he by no means met Martin-Model and doesn’t know whether or not he was the boyfriend of Dayvon’s mom or only a buddy. Downey police described Martin-Model as her “acquaintance.”

Nicholson stated Dayvon’s mom made it harder for them to go to collectively. He stated he noticed Dayvon much less regularly because the summer time rolled by however that the boy did attend his grandparents’ July four bash at their South L.A. dwelling.

He wonders if he in some way failed his son.

“It’s like, where did I fall off?” Nicholson stated. “Even though I know damn well I did all I could. It’s unbearable. I might look like I’m cool, like I’m calm, but deep down I’m burning. It’s burning down there.”

Nicholson was standing exterior his dad and mom’ dwelling by a chain-link fence adorned with Christmas decorations. Pals stopped by to hug him and provide their condolences.

Inside, Dayvon’s grandfather had fixed a black ribbon to the boy’s stocking. Dayvon by no means opened the Christmas presents they picked out for him: a thick winter coat, slacks and a few plaid shirts.

“Old folks shouldn’t bury young kids,” his grandfather stated.