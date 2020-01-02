A 52-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing a 49-year-old girl in Lakewood on New Yr’s Day.

Stephen D. DeRossett was arrested at a house within the 2500 block of South Cody Means round 11:19 a.m. Wednesday, in line with Lakewood police.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the residence and found Keli Jackson affected by a number of stab wounds; she died on the scene. The connection between DeRossett and Jackson was not instantly clear Thursday.

DeRossett was booked into the Jefferson County Detention Heart.