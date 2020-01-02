GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
X
A 52-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing a 49-year-old girl in Lakewood on New Yr’s Day.
Stephen D. DeRossett was arrested at a house within the 2500 block of South Cody Means round 11:19 a.m. Wednesday, in line with Lakewood police.
Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the residence and found Keli Jackson affected by a number of stab wounds; she died on the scene. The connection between DeRossett and Jackson was not instantly clear Thursday.
DeRossett was booked into the Jefferson County Detention Heart.
-
What does it take to leave a gang? This Denver teen knows — and he wants to help other young people find new paths
Sam Elfay had simply prevented a prolonged jail sentence after a theft conviction in Seattle. Again residence, his household anxious that he would proceed to become involved in gangs and crime. His father mentioned he could not go away the home till he met somebody, somebody who might assist him. Elfay anticipated a nerdy therapist-type with a clipboard. As an alternative, he met Jason McBride.
-
-
-
Seven Denver Public Safety employees have died by suicide in the past two years; a rate far higher than national average
Denver Police Division Officer Jim Sewald was one in all seven metropolis public security workers to die by suicide over the previous two years, in line with division numbers. The seven deaths embrace two members of the Denver Police Division, three employees members of the Denver Sheriff Division, one Fireplace Division worker and one 911 dispatcher.
Add Comment