Man arrested in Pakistan over the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky

Revealed: 08:59 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 09:19 EST, 15 January 2020

A person needed by police in reference to the homicide of PC Sharon Beshenivsky has been arrested in Pakistan.

Piran Ditta Khan, 71, was arrested yesterday and appeared in courtroom in Islamabad as we speak.

West Yorkshire Police officer PC Beshenivsky was shot lifeless whereas responding to an armed theft at a journey agent’s in Bradford on 18 November 2005. She grew to become the seventh serving feminine officer ever to be killed on responsibility in Britain.

Khan was remanded in custody to subsequent seem in courtroom on 29 January.

Piran Ditta Khan, 71, (proper) who was needed by police in reference to the homicide of PC Sharon Beshenivsky (left) has been arrested in Pakistan

Three males – Muzzaker Imtiaz Shah, Mustaf Jama and his youthful brother Yusuf Jama – had been all given minimal 35-year jail sentences for her homicide. However police spent years attempting to find Khan, providing a £20,000 reward.

Detective Superintendent Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police, stated: ‘I wish to thank the Nationwide Crime Company officers in Pakistan and companions who’ve made this arrest attainable.

‘This can be a main improvement on this lengthy operating investigation and their help on this matter can’t be understated.

‘We’re persevering with to liaise with companions in Pakistan to course of Khan’s extradition with the intention of returning him to the UK to face courtroom proceedings.’