Man arrested in two violent assaults on women in Brampton

A Brampton man has been arrested in two violent assaults on ladies within the metropolis.

Peel Regional Police say the rampage occurred inside hours of one another on Dec. 22.

The primary assault passed off round three:40 p.m. in a car parking zone within the Norton Place Park and Clark Blvd. space. Video launched by police exhibits a man operating in the direction of a girl strolling to her automobile. The feminine sufferer runs away however he catches as much as her. Police say she was bodily assaulted and brought to the hospital with minor accidents.

Round 7:35 p.m. the identical day, a person approached a girl in a grocery retailer car parking zone within the space of Peel Centre Dr.

This time, the feminine sufferer was threatened with a knife. A battle passed off and he or she sustained cuts to each arms.

The person fled on foot in the direction of Central Park Dr. and Knightsbridge Rd. and the sufferer was transported to a hospital for therapy.

On Monday, police arrested Headley Brown, 48. He has been charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, theft, three counts of uttering threats, two counts of forcible confinement, and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Anybody who might have witnessed both incident or has any data is requested to contact investigators with the 21 Division Felony Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133.

Info may additionally be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.