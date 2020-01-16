Man Arrested In Wife’s Murder Burnt Her Body After Chopping, Grinding It

Urmila married Ravindra in 2011 and the couple have two daughters, aged seven and 11. (Representational)

Rae Bareli:

A person in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested after he strangled his 27-year-old pregnant spouse, chopped the physique into items, burnt it after which dumped the stays on the outskirts of Rae Bareli.

The homicide passed off on January Four but it surely was reported on Tuesday after the sufferer Urmila’s elder daughter, who witnessed the crime, reached her maternal grandmother’s home and narrated the incident.

After a grievance was filed by the lady’s household, the police arrested the accused, Ravindra Kumar (35), and recovered the charred stays which have been despatched to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow for DNA profiling.

“After we received a complaint, a team visited Ravindra’s home and informed Deeh police. Cops tried to trace the woman but failed. On January 10, Urmila’s sister Vidya Devi reached Deeh police station and filed a report against Ravindra accusing him of killing her sister,” senior police officer Vineet Singh stated.

Mr Singh stated that Kumar dialed UP 112 on January Four and knowledgeable the cops that Urmila was lacking.

Urmila married Ravindra in 2011 and the couple have two daughters, aged seven and 11.

In accordance with the police, Ravindra needed a boy within the household and was suspecting that Urmila would ship a child lady once more.

Ravindra’s elder daughter stated that her grandfather Karam Chandra and uncles Sanjeev and Brijesh have been additionally concerned in her mom’s homicide.

The police officer despatched a group to arrest the accused however he was discovered lacking from the home. “We roped in an officer from Childline and talked to the girl who narrated how her mother was subjected to brutality on January 4,” the police officer stated.

Six groups have been fashioned which arrested all of the accused on Tuesday.

Kumar broke down throughout interrogation and confessed that following an argument, he strangulated his spouse in a match of rage and chopped the physique with a sharp-edged weapon earlier than grinding the items in a flour mill.

He stated he burnt the stays, packed the ash in a gunny bag and dumped it in thickets Four-km away from his home.