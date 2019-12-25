Man Arrested While Trying To Escape After Snatching Mobile, Cash In Delhi

The accused was handed over to the native police and a case was registered, police mentioned.

New Delhi:

A 25-year-old man was arrested whereas making an attempt to flee alongside along with his accomplices after snatching a cell phone and money from an individual in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar space, police mentioned on Wednesday.

The accused has been recognized as Shankar, a resident of Ghaziabad, they mentioned.

On Tuesday, at round 5 pm, the PCR (Police Management Room) workers deployed close to Surya Nagar crossing at Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg, noticed three males working in a suspicious method.

The police swung into motion, chased the suspects and managed to apprehend one of many accused, mentioned Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha.

The sufferer recognized the accused and knowledgeable police that three males together with the one who was apprehended, snatched his cell phone and Rs 800, he mentioned.

The cell phone was recovered from the possession of the accused, he added.

The accused was handed over to the native police and a case was registered on the Vivek Vihar police station, police mentioned.