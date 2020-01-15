Man Arrested With Cartridges At Jodhpur Airport Sent To Judicial Custody

A case underneath arms act was registered in opposition to the accused, the police mentioned.

Jodhpur:

A court docket despatched a person to judicial custody after he was arrested with cartridges at Jodhpur airport, the police mentioned on Wednesday.

Durg Singh, a resident of Panchodi in Nagaur district, was scheduled to fly to Pune on a SpiceJet flight however was arrested by safety officers on the airport.

He alongside was working at a fuel company in Pune for the previous couple of years, police mentioned.

“We arrested him since he had no arms license and produced him in the court which sent him to judicial custody,” SHO, Ratanada Police Station Zulfikar Khan mentioned.

“He was caught with two live cartridges during the scanning of his luggage… The cartridges were kept inside a file,” the police officer mentioned.

Singh, nonetheless, informed the safety officers that the cartridges had been bought about eight years in the past and had been meant for use for making a key chain and a talisman.

“Singh claimed that the cartridges inadvertently got stuck somewhere in the file and he forgot about them,” mentioned Khan.

A case underneath arms act was registered in opposition to Singh, Khan mentioned.