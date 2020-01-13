Man Arrested With Gold Paste In Innerwear, Jeans At Kolkata Airport: Cops

The whole worth of the seized gold paste is about Rs 32.25 lakh: Police (Representational)

Kolkata:

The CISF on Monday arrested a man coming from Bangkok on the airport for allegedly smuggling “gold paste” price Rs 32 lakh by concealing it in his underwear and denims, officers mentioned.

Passenger Amarjeet Singh was intercepted whereas he was going to board a connecting flight to Delhi and his frisking led to the restoration of over a kilogram of ”gold paste”, they mentioned.

The traveller, coming from Bangkok, had taped the ”gold paste” and hidden it in his inside put on and backside lining of his denim pant, they mentioned.

Central Industrial Safety Power personnel on the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Worldwide Airport handed over the passenger to Customs authorities for additional probe.

The whole worth of the seized gold paste is about Rs 32.25 lakh, they added.

In an one other incident at this airport on Sunday, 4 Bangkok-bound passengers have been apprehended by CISF personnel with international foreign money price Rs 68.38 lakh that was hid of their luggage and cellphone equipments.

The seized currencies included US , Euros and Thai bahts.

All of the 4 males have been handed over to Customs division officers.