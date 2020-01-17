SAN FRANCISCO—Voicing frustration with a technique that had inexplicably didn’t repay, native man Cole Peterson admitted to reporters Friday that he assumed being a heartless, egotistical maniac would have made him richer by now. “I really thought being a cutthroat asshole at work and selling out all my friends and family would have got me to the top by now, but here I am, still stuck in the same dead-end job as a decade ago,” stated Peterson, who defined he simply discovered it odd how somebody may unsuccessfully accumulate any substantial wealth regardless of working like a textbook sociopath below any given circumstance of their private lives. “I’ve been laser-focused on getting ahead at all costs since the start of my career, so why am I still driving a 2004 Mazda? I’m definitely just as much of a power-hungry lunatic as Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg. I’ve treated every one of my relationships like a networking connection and backstabbed coworkers at every chance I could get. I don’t know what else the universe needs me to do to give me the wealth I deserve.” At press time, Peterson determined the subsequent greatest plan of action was to simply kill individuals and take their cash.
Man Assumed Being Heartless, Egotistical Maniac Would Have Made Him Richer By Now
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...
Add Comment