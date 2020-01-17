Man Assumed Being Heartless, Egotistical Maniac Would Have Made Him Richer By Now

SAN FRANCISCO—Voicing frustration with a technique that had inexplicably didn’t repay, native man Cole Peterson admitted to reporters Friday that he assumed being a heartless, egotistical maniac would have made him richer by now. “I really thought being a cutthroat asshole at work and selling out all my friends and family would have got me to the top by now, but here I am, still stuck in the same dead-end job as a decade ago,” stated Peterson, who defined he simply discovered it odd how somebody may unsuccessfully accumulate any substantial wealth regardless of working like a textbook sociopath below any given circumstance of their private lives. “I’ve been laser-focused on getting ahead at all costs since the start of my career, so why am I still driving a 2004 Mazda? I’m definitely just as much of a power-hungry lunatic as Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg. I’ve treated every one of my relationships like a networking connection and backstabbed coworkers at every chance I could get. I don’t know what else the universe needs me to do to give me the wealth I deserve.” At press time, Peterson determined the subsequent greatest plan of action was to simply kill individuals and take their cash.