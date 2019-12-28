Man Breaks Security To Meet Priyanka Gandhi In UP. Watch Her Reaction

Priyanka Gandhi meets the person with out dropping calm,

Lucknow:

Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi was attending an occasion in Lucknow right this moment to mark the Congress’s 135th basis day when a person breached safety and ran in the direction of her. She was sitting with Salman Khurshid and different celebration colleagues when this man – apparently a celebration supporter – insisted that he needed to fulfill her. With out dropping calm, Ms Gandhi selected to listen to him out.

In a video tweeted by information company ANI, the 47-year-old chief is seen on the occasion when the person – sporting a blue turban – all of a sudden runs in the direction of her. When celebration staff and her guards attempt to cease him, Ms Gandhi will get up from her chair and tells them that she would speak to him.

She speaks to the person and shakes palms with him. She sits down once more, breaks right into a smile because the enthusiastic celebration supporter continues to talk.

#WATCH Man breaches safety of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a celebration occasion in Lucknow on Congress basis day, will get to fulfill her. pic.twitter.com/v4UtwedMF2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2019

Seemingly happy after he’s heard, he greets all of the Congress leaders round earlier than leaving.

The incident comes weeks after safety personnel on the Congress chief’s house in central Delhi’s Lodhi Property let a household of 5 drive in by its gates as a result of they believed that the automotive belonged to her brother Rahul Gandhi.

Meerut resident Chandrashekhar Tyagi – who claimed that he was related to the Congress in Meerut – and his household had are available in a Tata Safari automotive much like that of the previous Congress chief, who was anticipated round that point. His mom, Sharda Tyagi, stated the household determined to name on Priyanka Gandhi as a result of they have been distraught over the downgrading of her safety.

Priyanka Gandhi was offered safety by the elite Particular Safety Group (SPG) till the central authorities downgraded it to Z-Plus final month. Beneath the revised association, she is protected by a big workforce of the Central Reserve Police Pressure (CRPF) as a substitute.