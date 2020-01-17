January 17, 2020 | 2:25am | Up to date January 17, 2020 | 2:29am

A Wisconsin man busted for promoting weed and possessing different medicine instructed police he ingested his lifeless mom’s ashes, a report stated Thursday.

Austin Schroeder, 26, allegedly bought medicine to undercover cops a lot of occasions from November 2019 to January 2020 in Waukesha County, west of Milwaukee, an area Fox affiliate reported.

A drug process drive executed a search warrant for his condominium on Jan. 10 and located glass pipes, MDMA, bongs and an “unknown powder,” based on the report.

Officers additionally discovered a considerable amount of gold and platinum stashed in a protected within the condominium.

When cops questioned Schroeder in regards to the powder, he instructed investigators his mom had died in 2019 and he or she was cremated.

He instructed cops he blended his mom’s ashes with a wide range of substances, “some of which he ultimately ingested,” based on the report.

He was hit with a lot of expenses, together with sustaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a managed substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.