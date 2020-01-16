Man Caught Trying To Smuggle 20 Live Birds From Peru In Suitcase

A few of the birds confirmed indicators of dehydration and stress.

Lima, Peru:

Peruvian police have arrested a Belgian man at Lima Airport for attempting to smuggle 20 reside birds to Europe in his suitcase, the Nationwide Forest and Wildlife Service mentioned Wednesday.

Hugo Conings was arrested on the airport on Monday “for transporting 20 wildlife specimens” that he meant to promote in Spain, a Wildlife service officer informed reporters.

Madrid-bound Conings, 54, was carrying 20 small birds in packing containers inside his suitcase when he was arrested.

He might withstand 5 years in jail for unlawful wildlife trafficking, in line with Serfor.

A few of the brightly coloured birds confirmed indicators of dehydration and stress, and a few had misplaced a part of their plumage having spent hours within the packing containers, the wildlife service mentioned.

Among the many 20 protected wild birds have been two toucanets and 16 tanagers, small birds whose vivid colours make them enticing to traffickers and collectors.

The birds are native to the Peruvian jungle, however are additionally present in Ecuador and Bolivia.

The South American nation is taken into account a birdwatchers’ paradise, house to greater than 1,800 species.

Profitable unlawful trafficking is taken into account one of many foremost causes of biodiversity loss.

