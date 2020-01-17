Man charged after Kindergarten student attacked at school

A 30-year-old man allegedly attacked a five-year-old with a curtain rod throughout a Kindergarten recess assault at a college within the north a part of the GTA, based on the York Regional Police.

Officers have been known as round 1 p.m. after “a suspicious person” carrying a plastic pole climbed a fence and entered the playground of Our Woman of Good Counsel Catholic Elementary Faculty in East Gwillimbury, mentioned police.

Officers have been informed as soon as the suspect was contained in the yard, the place a kindergarten class was on recess, he began swinging the pole and struck one five-year-old boy who suffered a “significant injury.”

The boy was rushed to a hospital for remedy. He was later launched.

“There was very quick action from the teacher involved, obviously getting the kids in safely and ensuring no one else was injured,” mentioned Const. Laura Nicolle.

The attacker was disarmed after faculty employees and a Good Samaritan intervened.

When police arrived, the varsity was in lockdown and the suspect, who got here from a close-by residence, was inside a automobile with a member of the family who was caring for him.

Police mentioned the alleged attacker suffers from cognitive impairment. He faces 4 expenses, included aggravated assault.