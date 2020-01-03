News

Man charged after service dog kicked in Kingston

January 4, 2020
1 Min Read

A person is going through a felony cost after allegedly launching an unprovoked assault on a service canine in Kingston.

On Thursday simply earlier than midday, a service-dog consumer was strolling on Princess St. at Montreal St. in downtown Kingston together with his household.

Police say a person walked as much as the canine and kicked it within the hind quarters earlier than working away.

Const. Andrew Sullivan, who was on foot patrol within the space, heard the commotion, chased the suspect, and made an arrest.

A 48-year-old Kingston man, whose identify was not launched, was charged with inflicting pointless ache and struggling to an animal. He was launched on situations.

Police didn’t supply any replace on the canine’s situation.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment