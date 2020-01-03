Man charged after service dog kicked in Kingston

A person is going through a felony cost after allegedly launching an unprovoked assault on a service canine in Kingston.

On Thursday simply earlier than midday, a service-dog consumer was strolling on Princess St. at Montreal St. in downtown Kingston together with his household.

Police say a person walked as much as the canine and kicked it within the hind quarters earlier than working away.

Const. Andrew Sullivan, who was on foot patrol within the space, heard the commotion, chased the suspect, and made an arrest.

A 48-year-old Kingston man, whose identify was not launched, was charged with inflicting pointless ache and struggling to an animal. He was launched on situations.

Police didn’t supply any replace on the canine’s situation.