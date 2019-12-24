Man charged in ongoing Toronto abduction investigation, one suspect outstanding

Toronto police say they’ve made one other arrest in an ongoing abduction investigation.

They are saying they’ve charged a 19-year-old man with kidnapping for ransom, forcible confinement, theft and assault together with credit score card-related offences.

Police say a 21-year-old man was strolling downtown in mid-November when he was approached by 4 people.

They allege one pulled out a stun gun whereas one other choked and robbed him.

Police allege they pressured him to withdraw cash from a financial institution machine and later took him to a motel the place they held him till he raised his credit score restrict.

They are saying he was launched after they emptied his checking account.

Police have already arrested two males and two girls within the ongoing probe, however are on the lookout for one other man.

In addition they say they consider there could also be different victims and are encouraging anybody with data to come back ahead.