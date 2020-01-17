News

Man charged with first-degree murder in Aurora shooting death on Colfax Avenue near a night club

January 17, 2020
1 Min Read

A suspect has been charged within the taking pictures demise final month of a person on East Colfax Avenue in Aurora.

Alexander Albayero, 44, faces a first-degree homicide cost within the Dec. 14 demise of Juan Manuel Galindo Argumedo, in line with an Adams County District Lawyer’s Workplace information launch. The taking pictures occurred close to the Las Adelitas Night time Membership, 12249 E. Colfax Avenue.

Argumedo was pronounced useless on the College of Colorado Medical Heart.

Albayero, on Thursday, was suggested of the cost in opposition to him in Adams District Courtroom. A preliminary listening to is scheduled on


Feb. 14.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment