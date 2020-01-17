Man charged with first-degree murder in Aurora shooting death on Colfax Avenue near a night club

A suspect has been charged within the taking pictures demise final month of a person on East Colfax Avenue in Aurora.

Alexander Albayero, 44, faces a first-degree homicide cost within the Dec. 14 demise of Juan Manuel Galindo Argumedo, in line with an Adams County District Lawyer’s Workplace information launch. The taking pictures occurred close to the Las Adelitas Night time Membership, 12249 E. Colfax Avenue.

Argumedo was pronounced useless on the College of Colorado Medical Heart.

Albayero, on Thursday, was suggested of the cost in opposition to him in Adams District Courtroom. A preliminary listening to is scheduled on



Feb. 14.