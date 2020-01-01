Man charged with impaired driving after deadly New Year’s Eve crash in Markham

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a person was arrested for alleged impaired driving following a lethal two-car collision in Markham on Tuesday night.
York Regional Police say the crash occurred close to Elgin Mills Rd. E. and Ninth Line simply earlier than 7:30 p.m. on New Years Eve.
One man was pronounced useless on the scene.
Investigators say Ontario’s Particular Investigations Unit was contacted after a police cruiser had an interplay with the suspect automobile.
Police are asking anybody with info or dashcam footage of the incident to return ahead.
