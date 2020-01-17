Man chases child into Oshawa elementary school

For the second time in a two-day interval cops have been referred to as to a GTA elementary college for the kids’s security.

The most recent was on Thursday at 10:45 a.m. when Durham Regional Police responded to Corpus Christie Catholic Elementary Faculty in Oshawa after a 45-year-old guardian was reported chasing a scholar and refusing to depart the property.

Workers on the college noticed the person praying simply outdoors the property after which chasing a scholar into the college.

The person was faraway from the constructing by the college’s principal, however he refused to depart the property.

When police arrived the suspect was non-verbal and refused to hearken to the officers instructions. He was apprehended beneath the Psychological Well being Act and was taken to a hospital to be assessed.

No college students have been injured.

In one other case on Wednesday, a five-year-old boy was attacked at Our Girl of Good Counsel Catholic Elementary Faculty in East Gwillimbury by a person carrying a plastic pole.

The suspect jumped the playground fence and struck the boy, who was taken to hospital with an harm and later launched.

This suspect, who police say had a cognitive impairment, faces 4 expenses together with assault.