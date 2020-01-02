Man City 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Manchester Metropolis’s hopes of defending their Premier League title are fading, however can they mount a late surge?

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures: Full schedule, TV and dwell stream data

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every part that you must learn about Man Metropolis’s 2019/20 season together with fixtures, new kits, switch information and TV data.

Man Metropolis fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast data and match previews might be up to date all through the season.

January

7: CC – Man Utd v Man Metropolis (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

12: Aston Villa v Man Metropolis (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

18: Man Metropolis v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)

21: Sheffield United v Man Metropolis (7:30pm) BT Sport

29: CC – Man Metropolis v Man Utd (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

February

2: Tottenham v Man Metropolis (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

9: Man Metropolis v West Ham (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

22: Leicester v Man Metropolis (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

March

1: Man Metropolis v Arsenal (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

7: Man Utd v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)

14: Man Metropolis v Burnley (three:00pm)

21: Chelsea v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)

April

four: Man Metropolis v Liverpool (three:00pm)

11: Southampton v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)

18: Man Metropolis v Newcastle (three:00pm)

25: Brighton v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)

Could

2: Man Metropolis v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

9: Watford v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)

17: Man Metropolis v Norwich (three:00pm)

Man Metropolis package 2019/20

Puma have taken over from Nike as the brand new package producers of Man Metropolis.

And Puma have launched their kits, with the house shirt sporting a purple trim on a sky blue background. The away package this season is black, whereas the third package is predicted to be a mix of yellow and crimson… very similar to a rhubarb and custard candy!

Take a look at the Man Metropolis kits right here.

Let’s create extra of those iconic moments with @pumafootball ???????? ???? #mancity pic.twitter.com/uQP5cN1JYd — Manchester Metropolis (@ManCity) July 1, 2019

Man Metropolis switch information

Executed offers will seem right here as they’re accomplished

IN

Rodri (Atletico Madrid) – £62.5m

Angelino (PSV) – £5.3m

Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew) – £7m

OUT

Patrick Roberts (Norwich) – Mortgage

Jack Harrison (Leeds) – Mortgage

Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht) – Participant-manager

Fabian Delph (Everton) – Undisclosed

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) – £15m

Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) – Compensation

Manu Garcia (Gijon) – £three.6m

Pablo Mari (Flamengo) – £1.5m

Take a look at our Man Metropolis switch information round-up for particulars on the most recent rumours.

The best way to watch Man Metropolis video games on TV and dwell streaming

A few of our articles comprise contextual affiliate hyperlinks. You may assist us by clicking on these as we could earn fee in the event you make a purchase order. There isn’t any further price to you and we by no means enable this to bias our content material.

Sky Sports activities subscribers can entry a variety of channels full of dwell sport together with high flight video games every week.

Additionally, you will be capable of stream matches through the SkyGo app on a variety of units together with smartphones and tablets.

Discover out extra about one of the best Sky packages

NOW TV provides you all of the entry to Sky Sports activities channels with out signing as much as a contract.

You will get a Sky Sports activities day go for £eight.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99.

NOW TV could be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Cross for simply £eight.99

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Europa League.

BT Broadband clients can add it to their current contracts for an extra £6.00 per thirty days. For brand new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £35.99 per thirty days.

Take a look at the most recent offers on BT Broadband and BT TV

Amazon Prime will air 20 video games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the net big wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have bought the rights to point out each match from the Boxing Day spherical of video games dwell, in addition to one other weekend of matches within the lead as much as Christmas.

Check out the most recent offers for Amazon Prime forward of the brand new season

Man Metropolis stadium details

Title: Etihad Stadium

Capability: 55,097

Location: Manchester

Yr opened: 2002

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 77 yards

Man Metropolis 2019/20 season preview

How will Man Metropolis fare in 2019/20?

Take a look at our Man Metropolis season preview