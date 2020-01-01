Man City v Everton: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester Metropolis will host Everton in an interesting conflict on the Etihad.

Metropolis’s title hopes are fading quick as they sit 14 factors behind Liverpool, whereas Everton have shot into the highest 10 following Marco Silva’s departure.

Carlo Ancelotti has overseen two victories in two video games since taking the reins from caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson who went unbeaten in three towards Chelsea, Man Utd and Arsenal.

The Italian boss will hope to place up a stern combat in Manchester, notably with loads of competitors for a spot within the prime half and past.

has rounded up every part it's worthwhile to find out about methods to watch the Man Metropolis v Everton recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Man Metropolis v Everton?

Man Metropolis v Everton will kick off at 5:15pm on New 12 months’s Day (Wednesday 1st January 2020).

Find out how to watch Man Metropolis v Everton on TV and stay stream

The sport will probably be proven stay on BT Sport 1 from 5:15pm.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Manchester Metropolis stay a lethal risk regardless of their latest wobbles.

Kevin De Bruyne has been purring alongside in latest outings whereas Raheem Sterling is again on the purpose path.

Nevertheless, Everton are tightening up and Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struck a sizzling patch of type. This may very well be one other irritating afternoon for Pep and the gang.

Prediction: Man Metropolis 1-1 Everton