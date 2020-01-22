Man City v Man Utd: How to watch Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on TV and live stream

Manchester Metropolis will host Manchester United within the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie on the Etihad.

every part it is advisable to find out about find out how to watch the Man Metropolis v Man Utd sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Man Metropolis v Man Utd?

Man Metropolis v Man Utd will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 29th January 2020.

Learn how to watch Man Metropolis v Man Utd on TV and stay stream

You possibly can watch the sport stay on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Primary Occasion or on-line through the SkyGo app from 6:45pm.

Sky clients can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

For those who don’t have Sky, you’ll be able to watch the match by way of NOW TV. You will get a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all while not having a contract. NOW TV could be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

