Man City v Man Utd: How to watch Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on TV and live stream

Manchester Metropolis will host Manchester United within the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie on the Etihad.

What time is Man Metropolis v Man Utd?

Man Metropolis v Man Utd will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 29th January 2020.

The right way to watch Man Metropolis v Man Utd on TV and reside stream

You’ll be able to watch the sport reside on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Fundamental Occasion or on-line through the SkyGo app from 6:45pm.

Sky prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

For those who don’t have Sky, you possibly can watch the match by way of NOW TV. You may get a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all without having a contract. NOW TV could be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

