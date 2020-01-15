Man Confesses To Killing 2 Women On Live TV, Arrested Mid-Show: Police

The accused was arrested whereas the programme was nonetheless on air (Representational)

Chandigarh:

A person, who “confessed” to killing two ladies during the last 10 years on reside TV, was arrested mid-show from a information channel studio on Tuesday, the police mentioned.

Within the tv programme, the 31-year-old accused, Maninder Singh, who’s a cab driver, mentioned he had killed his live-in accomplice on New 12 months’s eve.

Sarabjit Kaur, a 27-year-old nurse, was allegedly killed inside a resort room. “I killed her (Sarabjit Kaur) because she was having an affair with her sister-in-law’s brother,” Maninder Singh informed the information channel.

The accused, who’s a former homicide convict, is presently out on bail and has additionally confessed to a different killing in 2010, in Karnal.

He mentioned he had killed a lady, Renu, in Karnal. “She was also having an affair with a man from Uttar Pradesh,” he mentioned.

The accused was arrested whereas the programme was nonetheless on air as police rushed into the studio.

Haryana Police had arrested him for the 2010 killing. He was convicted by a trial courtroom, however was launched on bail by the Punjab and Haryana Excessive Court docket.