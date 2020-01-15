Man Convicted By Mumbai Court For Molesting Ex-Bollywood Actor On Flight

The 41-year-old accused has been charged below related sections of the IPC, POCSO Act (Representational)

Mumbai:

A particular courtroom in Mumbai on Wednesday convicted a 41-year-old man for molesting a former Bollywood actor on board a home flight in December 2017.

Particular Choose AD Deo, listening to circumstances below the Safety of Kids from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, held Vikas Sachdev responsible below related part of the Indian Penal Code for assault or felony drive on lady with an intent to outrage her modesty.

Vikas Sachdev was additionally convicted below related provisions of the POCSO Act, because the actor was 17 when the incident befell.

The courtroom will pronounce the quantum of the sentence later within the day.

In December 2017, the actor had alleged that she was molested by a co-passenger on board an Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai. She had narrated her ordeal on Instagram by way of a stay video.

The actor, in her put up, mentioned a co-passenger sitting behind her put up his toes on her armrest.

“So, I was in a flight travelling from Delhi to Mumbai today and right behind me one middle-aged man who made my two-hour journey miserable. I tried to record it on phone to understand it better because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it…,” she mentioned.

“The lights were dimmed, so it was even worse. It continued for another five to ten minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck,” she mentioned within the video put up, following the incident.

The actor final yr introduced her “disassociation” from the sector of performing.