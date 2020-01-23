Man convicted of murder gets new trial over jury selection process

A brand new trial has been ordered for a person convicted of first-degree homicide after Ontario’s highest court docket discovered that some not too long ago applied adjustments to the jury choice course of mustn’t have utilized to his case.

Right now’s ruling by the Courtroom of Attraction for Ontario might have an effect on a number of different prison circumstances which have unfolded for the reason that adjustments included within the sweeping authorized reforms of Invoice C-75 took impact final September.

The enchantment was launched by Pardeep Singh Chouhan, whose first-degree homicide trial had reached the jury choice part on the identical day the adjustments specified by the laws got here into pressure.

Chouhan’s legal professionals stated the brand new guidelines, which embody scrapping “peremptory challenges” — a mechanism that allowed legal professionals for both facet to dismiss a sure variety of potential jurors with out rationalization — infringed on his proper to a good trial.

His legal professionals additionally argued the adjustments mustn’t apply to those that, like Chouhan, had already requested a jury trial earlier than the brand new guidelines took impact, even when the trial itself started after that date.

In a unanimous determination launched right this moment, the enchantment court docket stated the elimination of peremptory challenges didn’t infringe on Chouhan’s rights, however that given the timing, the change mustn’t have been utilized to his trial.

The court docket stated, nevertheless, that one other new rule tasking judges with making the ultimate determination relating to the impartiality of potential jurors ought to be utilized to all new and pending trials, as a result of that change is only procedural.