Man dead in double shooting in Toronto

A person is useless and one other is wounded after a taking pictures late Wednesday in Toronto’s Regent Park space.

Toronto Police had been referred to as to Dundas and River Sts. round 10:30 p.m. for reviews of gunfire.

Officers found two males wounded and a black automotive riddled with bullets. The pair had been rushed to hospital, the place one in all them died.

There was no fast data on suspects.

The sufferer is town’s first murder of the brand new 12 months.