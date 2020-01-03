Man, Depressed Over Father’s Death, Lived With Corpse For 5 Days: Police

Man, who’s mentally unwell, was residing together with his father’s physique, police officer mentioned. (Representational)

Kolkata:

Police on Thursday recovered the semi-decomposed physique of an aged man from a home within the Kolkata’s Behala space the place his son allegedly saved the corpse with him for the final 5 days.

Police obtained a name from Ashok Kumar Ghosh, the elder son of Rabindranath Ghosh (85), who knowledgeable them that his youthful brother Ajit Kumar Ghosh, who’s mentally unwell, was residing with their father’s physique, a senior police officer mentioned.

“Going by the state of the body’s decomposition, it seems the old man had died around four to five days ago. The younger son did not inform his elder brother and was living with the body since then,” he mentioned.

The elder son, who stays in a close-by home in the identical locality of Parnasree space within the southern a part of town, got here to his father’s home and was struck by a pungent odor, the officer mentioned.

“At that time Ajit was not at home and Ashok, after finding the body, called us,” he mentioned.

“Ajit was very depressed. It seems he was very down at the death of his father and could not accept the fact. Thus, he continued living with his father’s body and did not even inform his elder brother,” the officer mentioned.

Police detained Ajit and was making an attempt to speak to him in regards to the matter, he mentioned, including psychologist can also be consulted for the aim.

The physique was despatched for autopsy examination whereas a case was initiated on the Parnasree Police Station.