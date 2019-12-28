Man Detained For Celebrating Dawood Ibrahim’s Birthday In Mumbai

No FIR has been registered as but and additional probe was underway, the police mentioned.

Mumbai:

A person from Mumbai’s Dongri space was detained for allegedly threatening a journalist who uploaded the previous’s congratulatory birthday video for fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim on social media, the police mentioned at this time.

Ibrahim, prime accused within the 1993 Mumbai blasts case believed to be hiding in Pakistan, turned 64 on Thursday, and Dongri-resident Azhar Feroz Maniyar alias Shera Chikna put out a video on Fb allegedly displaying him celebrating the gangster’s birthday, the police mentioned.

After native journalist Mohsin Sheikh made the video viral by importing it on YouTube and forwarding it on WhatsApp teams, he was threatened by Maniyar, mentioned police.

Sheikh filed a case at Goregaon police station on Friday and the Anti Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Department detained him later within the day, he mentioned.

Maniyar claimed the video was not concerning the gangster however somebody he knew with the identical title, an official mentioned.

No FIR has been registered as but and additional probe was underway, mentioned AEC Inspector Ajay Sawant.