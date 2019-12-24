Man Detained For Derogatory Facebook Post Against Ashok Gehlot

The police have detained a 30-year-old man from Alwar. (Representational)

Jaipur:

The police have detained a 30-year-old man from Rajasthan’s Alwar district for allegedly posting derogatory remarks in opposition to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on a Fb web page, officers mentioned on Tuesday.

“We detained the man on Monday night. He is being interrogated in Jaipur,” SHO Ramavtar Takhar mentioned.

An FIR was registered in opposition to two individuals by a person who runs a Fb web page. He had alleged publish in regards to the Chief Minister’s go to to a venue to evaluation preparations for a peace march was uploaded on the web page on Saturday.

The person had alleged that the 2 accused had posted defamatory and objectionable feedback in opposition to him.