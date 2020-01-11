Man Dies After Fire Extinguisher Nozzle Pierces Chest In Thane

A manufacturing facility employee died after the nozzle of a hearth extinguisher pierced his chest. (Representational)

Thane:

A manufacturing facility employee was killed on Friday in Badlapur in Maharashtra’s Thane district after the nozzle of a hearth extinguisher blew off and pierced his chest, police mentioned.

The incident happened at midday when the person was filling gasoline within the extinguisher within the Udekar India Fireplace Companies firm, located in Vadavali Naka on Ambernath-Badlapur Highway, Badlapur hearth station officer Ramesh Patil informed PTI.

“He was filling dry chemical powder (DCP) when the nozzle blew off and pierced his chest. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. We have registered a case under section 304 of IPC,” he knowledgeable.