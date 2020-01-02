January 2, 2020 | 12:36pm

A California man died of his accidents when he tried to cease a thief who snatched his laptop computer from a neighborhood Starbucks, in line with native experiences.

The unidentified sufferer was engaged on his laptop at an east Oakland department of the espresso chain Tuesday morning — when somebody grabbed the system and ran to a close-by SUV, authorities instructed KTVU.

It was unclear if a driver was ready within the automobile.

The sufferer briefly struggled with the thief contained in the automobile, a witness named Julie instructed ABC 7.

“The kid jumped into the car,” mentioned Julie. “It was like Superman-type dive. I mean, he made it pretty far into the car. There was a struggle and I think they pushed him out and then he got dragged.”

Earlier than the SUV sped off, witnesses instructed the outlet the crime sufferer — believed to be in his 20s or 30s — grabbed the door deal with, and was slammed head-first right into a parked automobile.

“I couldn’t see his face because it was covered with blood,” salon employee Jean Miller instructed the station. “He was lifeless when I was standing there.”

Two folks have been arrested after police analyzed native video surveillance, KTVU reported Wednesday. The suspects’ identities weren’t instantly identified.

The person was rushed to a neighborhood hospital, the place he died of head accidents. The sufferer additionally was not instantly recognized, pending household notification.