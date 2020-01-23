Man Dies After Woman Fails To Save Him From Tiger In Sunderbans

The girl jumped in entrance the massive cat and hit the animal with an oar of their boat (File)

Canning, West Bengal:

A crab catcher was mauled to demise by a tiger within the Sunderbans, regardless of the determined effort of his spouse to avoid wasting him, a forest official mentioned on Thursday.

Durgapada Mondal and his spouse Sandhya had been catching crabs close to Chilmari canal when a tiger pounced on the person and tried to tug him contained in the forest.

Sandhya jumped in entrance the massive cat and hit the animal with an oar of their boat, the official mentioned including that the tiger fled leaving him behind. With the assistance of their companion, Sandhya lifted Mondal on the boat and began for house in Gosaba space of South 24 Parganas district.

Nonetheless, Mondal died of extreme bleeding earlier than reaching there. The official mentioned the incident occurred on Tuesday and the couple didn’t have permission to catch crabs.