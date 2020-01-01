News

Man dies in hospital after shooting in east end, police say

January 1, 2020
Toronto police says a person has died in hospital after a taking pictures within the metropolis’s east finish.

Police say the taking pictures occurred simply after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The sufferer’s accidents had been initially reported as non life-threatening, however police say the person’s situation deteriorated.

Police say shell casings have been positioned within the space of the taking pictures.

They are saying murder detectives have taken over the investigation.

No suspect description has been offered.

