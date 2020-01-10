Man faces 94 charges after break-in spree in Bradford, Innisfil

Police south of Barrie have laid almost 100 prices towards a person accused of happening a break-in spree since September 2019.

The South Simcoe Police Service allege the 33-year-old broke into 4 faculties, 4 church buildings and 9 companies in Bradford and Innisfil.

Investigators arrested the person after executing a search warrant at his Innisfil residence, the place they seized an ATV, money registers and chopping instruments.

William Pittman is dealing with 94 prices, together with 17 counts of break and enter, 16 counts of mischief, 9 counts of theft and 28 counts of failure to conform.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Anybody who might have been a sufferer of theft or who witnessed suspicious exercise is requested to return ahead.