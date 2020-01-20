January 19, 2020 | eight:25pm

Two males have been convicted of stabbing to dying a 14-year-old woman in Florida 35 years in the past, however now one says the opposite — who faces execution — is harmless, in line with a report Sunday.

The brand new twist comes within the case of Shelly Boggio, whose Might 1985 homicide prosecutors say was sexually motivated, in line with a prolonged Tampa Instances report.

She was overwhelmed, stabbed 31 occasions and held underwater till she drowned.Juries discovered Jack Pearcy, now 64, and James Dailey, now 73, responsible of her homicide, however in a latest court docket submitting Pearcy, who’s serving a life sentence, says he alone killed Shelly, in line with the paper.

Dailey wound up on dying row after the jury who heard his case advisable that he be put to dying and in September Florida Gov. Ron De Santis signed his dying warrant for Nov. 7.

Dailey’s attorneys gained a keep of execution that expired Dec. 30 and DeSantis might reset the execution date any day, the Instances reported.

Dailey has at all times denied killing Shelly.

“I am innocent,” he advised the state’s parole fee in 2015, in line with the Instances. “Jack Pearcy killed that girl, but I have no way to prove that.”

Dailey lawyer Joshua Dubin advised Fox 13 Tampa final month that his consumer was convicted on the testimony of three jailhouse snitches, together with one whose historical past of snitching was the topic of a latest expose by Professional Publica.

However Andrea Boggio, a cousin of Shelly’s, advised the station, “It was the two of them. This is just another desperate plea.”

She stated she discovered Dailey’s declare of innocence to be “appalling” and “disgusting.”

“We are all suffering from it,” she stated.