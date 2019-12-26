December 25, 2019 | eight:08pm

A 33-year-old man fatally stabbed his spouse with a butcher knife and injured her son in an assault that was witnessed by 5 different kids contained in the couple’s Philadelphia residence early Christmas morning, a report stated.

The suspect was discovered by cops standing over the 35-year-old sufferer — who had a number of stab wounds to the stomach — exterior the house at about three:30 a.m., based on WPVI, citing police.

“[The children] said the 33-year-old male stabbed the 35-year-old female inside the property, chased her outside, and continued to stab her when she was outside,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small instructed reporters, based on the report.

The mom was taken to the hospital and declared lifeless.

The opposite sufferer, a 14-year-old boy, was discovered inside the house with stab wounds to his thigh. He was hospitalized in steady situation.

In some unspecified time in the future in the course of the assault, one of many kids on the residence intervened, taking the knife utilized by the suspect and hiding it inside a second-floor bed room, cops stated.

The youngsters, ranging in age from eight to 16, recognized the husband because the suspect, cops stated. He was taken into custody on the scene.

Police stated all of the occupants inside the house are associated ultimately, the report stated.