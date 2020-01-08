January eight, 2020 | 12:47am

A person was fatally struck by a bus driver in a Midtown hit-and-run collision Tuesday night — the third metropolis pedestrian dying in lower than 12 hours, police mentioned.

The person, 51, was crossing Fifth Avenue at 59th avenue round 5:50 p.m. when he was struck and killed by the bus driver touring south on Fifth Avenue, in accordance with police.

The person suffered extreme physique trauma and was rushed to Weill Cornell Hospital, the place he was pronounced useless.

Police are trying to find the driving force. It was not instantly clear who had the best of approach on the intersection.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, a 10-year-old boy was struck and killed by a metropolis sanitation truck in Corona, Queens.

Afterward Tuesday, a 68-year-old girl was killed in Brooklyn when she was hit by a cement truck whereas crossing a avenue in Borough Park.