Man fighting for life after Audi driver ‘deliberately’ ploughs into crowds

West Yorkshire Police stated driver thought to have argued with victims earlier than the crash

49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of tried homicide

Audi automobile ploughed into a bunch of individuals in Cleckheaton in West Yorkshire

By William Cole For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:19 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 06:44 EST, 22 December 2019

A man is preventing for his life after an Audi ‘intentionally’ ploughed into a bunch of individuals within the early hours of this morning.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of tried homicide and he stays in custody following the incident in Cleckheaton in West Yorkshire.

One man, who’s in his 40s, suffered life threatening accidents, two folks have been severely injured and three folks sustained minor accidents after the collision.

They have been hit by a pink Audi on the nook of Bradford Street and Balme Street in Cleckheaton, at round 12.37am at the moment.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of tried homicide and he stays in custody following the incident in Cleckheaton in West Yorkshire

West Yorkshire Police stated the driving force is assumed to have been concerned in an argument with a number of the victims, earlier than the collision.

Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Twiggs, of Protecting Providers Crime, stated: ‘That is clearly a really critical incident and one which has brought about comprehensible concern in the neighborhood.

‘We’ve been conducting enquiries all through the evening and have spoken to a lot of witnesses.

‘I’d attraction for anybody who has info and has but to talk to officers to please get in contact. I’d additionally attraction for anybody who has any dashcam footage of the incident to contact our officers.

‘I’d additionally ask for anybody who has CCTV within the native space which can have captured the incident or the pink Audi driving within the space to contact officers as quickly as doable.

‘A scene stays in place whereas our enquiries proceed.’

Anybody with info ought to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190652982. Data can be handed anonymously to unbiased charity Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.