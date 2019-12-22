Man fleeing Lakewood police allegedly hits, kills pedestrian

A driver fleeing a visitors cease in Lakewood allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian Saturday.

The incident started round 7 p.m. when a Lakewood police agent tried to tug over a silver Ford Fusion close to West Colfax Avenue and Lamar Road.

The motive force allegedly didn’t cease and as a substitute sped east on West Colfax Avenue. The police agent instantly turned off his overhead lights and “ended the attempted traffic stop,” in line with a press release from Lakewood police.

The motive force allegedly hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road at West Colfax Avenue and Benton Road. The motive force, a person who was alone within the automobile, reportedly didn’t cease after hitting the pedestrian, and finally crashed right into a wall close to Sheridan Boulevard on West Colfax Avenue.

The motive force then received out and ran, escaping police. He isn’t believed to be a hazard to the neighborhood, Lakewood police mentioned.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, the place he died. His title and age haven’t been launched.