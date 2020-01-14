Man Found Alive Weeks After He Was Lost In Crocodile-Infested Forest

Police initially feared Milan Lemic, 29, had been eaten by a crocodile. (Representational)

Sydney, Australia:

An Australian man was discovered alive and effectively after being misplaced for 3 weeks in a crocodile-infested rain forest within the far north of the nation, police stated Tuesday.

Milan Lemic disappeared after his automobile turned slowed down on December 22 whereas travelling by way of the Daintree forest within the northeastern state of Queensland.

Police initially feared Lemic, 29, had been eaten by a crocodile, that are quite a few within the area, however after days of looking had been unable to find any of the reptiles sufficiently big to have taken him.

He was lastly discovered by police on Monday a number of kilometres (miles) from his deserted automobile.

“He was in good physical condition considering he had been in the rain forest for three weeks,” police stated in an announcement.

Lemic survived on wild fruit and berries, they stated.

