Man found dead of gunshot wound in Aurora alley; police asking for public’s help

Aurora police discovered a person useless of a gunshot wound early Friday morning in an alley off Colfax Avenue.

Officers responded about 1:45 a.m. Friday to the 1400 block of Havana Avenue after receiving a 911 name a few man struggling a head harm, Aurora police spokesman Officer Tony Camacho mentioned. After they arrived, they discovered the wounded sufferer within the alley. The sufferer was pronounced useless on the scene.

Investigators haven’t recognized the person or his age, Camacho mentioned.

Police are asking anyone with details about the killing to name Agent Heath Graw at 303-739-6213 or, to stay nameless, name Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The person’s physique was present in an space with many companies, together with a Walmart and a Goodwill.

“We got squat on this one,” Camacho mentioned. “If anyone has any information, we’d appreciate it.”

The killing is the second murder case Aurora police have opened within the first three days of 2020. The division introduced Wednesday lacking particular person case had been reclassified as a murder investigation after the physique of Gayland Delanore Allen Jr. was discovered. On Thursday, officers arrested two youngsters as suspects in Allen’s killing.