Man gets life for deadly L.A. County joyride

A person who shot at strangers throughout a lethal Southern California joyride has been sentenced to 373 years to life in state jail.

Twenty-three-year-old Alejandro Lazo was sentenced Monday.

Prosecutors mentioned that Lazo and his girlfriend, 29-year-old Reyna Gomez of Whittier, carjacked a driver in Pico Rivera in April 2017 and drove round for hours, taking turns capturing at individuals and vehicles.

A driver was killed as he waited along with his household in a automotive at a pink mild in La Mirada. Two different individuals had been wounded.

Gomez and Lazo, each gang members, had been launched from jail six months earlier.

Lazo was convicted final month of first-degree homicide, carjacking, and 12 counts of tried homicide.

Gomez was sentenced final yr to greater than 350 years to life in jail.

