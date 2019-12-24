Man Given Life Term For Setting Wife On Fire In Rajasthan

In her dying declaration, Afsana had accused her husband of burning her (Representational)

Kota, Rajasthan:

A 40-year-old man, who allegedly set his spouse on hearth two years in the past, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a courtroom in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district.

Further District Choose Prabhat Agrawal on Monday held the accused, Jakir, responsible beneath Part 302 (homicide) of the Indian Penal Code and likewise imposed a superb of Rs 10,000 on him.

In October 2017, Jakir allegedly poured kerosene on his spouse Afsana, 35, whereas she was cooking within the kitchen at their home in Kalayanpura space in Bhawanimandi city, after which set her afire, Public Prosecutor Sanjay Gupta stated.

Afsana was rushed to a close-by hospital from the place she was referred to a well being facility in Jaipur.

After battling for all times for Four-5 days, she died from accidents, Mr Gupta stated.

In her dying declaration, Afsana had accused her husband of burning her, the general public prosecutor stated.