Man goes fishing on top of car that crashed into a crocodile-infested creek in Far North Queensland 

A person took fishing to an entire new degree as he stood on prime of a automotive in a crocodile-infested creek.

Footage reveals the barefoot man standing on the roof of the white Audi after it had crashed into the creek in Far North Queensland.

The person managed to carry his rod and stability on prime of the automotive because it floated within the murky and harmful water.

The barefoot man was seen standing on the roof of the automobile as he moved his rod round

The clip, which was obtained by 7News, has been seen greater than 96,000 occasions.

Social media customers loved the quick clip and counseled the person for his dedication to fishing.

‘I drove previous this man in the present day. Legend,’ one wrote.

‘Did he catch something,’ somebody requested.

‘So humorous… the croc’s most likely not hungry anymore as a result of whoever crashed the automotive was fairly a tasty deal with,’ one other commented.

Others weren’t so type.

‘Darwin’s idea in progress,’ somebody wrote.

‘Solely doing it for likes and publicity. Fish off the financial institution or bridge like everybody else hero,’ one other wrote.

‘Some individuals will do something to to get seen. Most likely develop up someday,’ one other commented.