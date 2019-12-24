Man gunned down at Oshawa townhouse complex

Durham Regional Police are investigating a deadly capturing early Tuesday morning at a townhouse complicated in Oshawa.

Emergency providers have been known as to a house on Chevron Prince Path, within the space of Simcoe St. N. and Britannia Ave. W., simply earlier than three a.m.

The sufferer, a person in his 20s, was shot a number of occasions. He died on the scene.

Police interviewed folks within the space and requested for help with video from residence safety techniques or automobiles within the space.

No arrests have been made.

The person is Durham Area’s seventh murder of the yr.

Anybody with info is requested to name police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5418 or 5326.