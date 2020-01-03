News

Man gunned down in Malvern on New Year’s Eve ID’d

Toronto Police have launched the identify of the final homicide sufferer of 2019.

On New Yr’s Eve at about 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots within the space of Neilson Rd. and Crow Path within the Malvern space of Scarborough.

Police situated a person with a gunshot wound within the underground parking complicated at 100 Wingarden Ct.


A person now recognized as Clinton Phil Williams, 43, was fatally shot within the underground parking storage of a highrise on Wingarden Ct., in northeast Scarborough, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Kevin Connor/Toronto Solar)

Clinton Phil Williams, 43, of Toronto, was taken to hospital, the place he died. He was Toronto’s 77th murder sufferer of the yr.

The suspect fled in a light-coloured automobile in direction of Crow Path.

He’s described as having a slim construct and was sporting low-rise black pants, a black jacket with a hood or a hoodie beneath, and darkish trainers.

Anybody with details about the killer or who had contact with Williams the day he was killed is requested to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers.

