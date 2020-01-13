Man gunned down in Scarborough ID’d

Toronto’s second homicide sufferer of 2020 has been recognized.

Paul Anthony Desouza, 25, of Toronto, was discovered affected by a number of gunshot wounds on Saturday at a townhouse at 367 Army Path, close to Neilson and Ellesmere Rds., in Scarborough. He was rushed to hospital, however didn’t survive.

Toronto Police Murder Det.-Sgt. Rob North stated the taking pictures occurred round 2 a.m.



Police markers on the scene of a deadly taking pictures at a townhouse at 367 Army Tr., in Scarborough, on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Jack Boland/Toronto Solar/Postmedia Community)

It’s believed the shooter or shooters could have approached the rear of the townhouse via a gate within the lengthy fence line.

“We believe that the shots were fired somewhere from the backyard into the residence and our deceased was in the house at the time,” North stated Saturday. “From what we’re seeing, at the very least one individual fired a number of gunshots via the sliding glass patio doorways.

“I can say he (the sufferer) didn’t stay on the residence, he was a frequent customer on the residence.”

Police say they consider there have been quite a lot of individuals within the space on the time of the taking pictures and wish to converse to anybody who was there, or has dashcam or safety digital camera movies.

Contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers.

— With information from Jack Boland