A person is in hospital after a residential hearth in a Toronto Neighborhood Housing advanced in Regent Park on Wednesday morning.

Toronto Hearth responded to the two-alarm blaze at 275 Shuter St., close to Sherbourne St., simply after eight a.m.

Firefighters eliminated one man from contained in the advanced.

“One man was transported to hospital with fire related injuries,” Toronto Police Const. Alex Li stated Thursday. “Other residents were treated for smoke at the scene.”

The Ontario Hearth Marshal is investigating.

