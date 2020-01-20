News

Man impersonated officer, gained entry into older resident’s home, Brighton police say

January 20, 2020
BRIGHTON – Police mentioned a person reportedly impersonated a Brighton officer and entered an older resident’s dwelling, claiming he was investigating suspicious noises, officers mentioned.

The incident occurred this previous week, Brighton police posted on Fb.

The resident mentioned the person recognized himself as “Captain Gallin” and mentioned he wanted to enter the house to research the noises, police mentioned. The resident, believing the person was an officer, allowed him inside and he wandered round for a bit earlier than leaving.

